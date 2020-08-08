Alleged car thief kicks out police window during rowdy Port Neches arrest

PORT NECHES — A 25-year-old transient is behind bars on bonds totaling $30,000 after he reportedly stole a car and later kicked out the back window of a police unit when placed under arrest in Port Neches.

The alleged incident began with the theft of a vehicle out of Beaumont that was found Sunday in the 800 block of Ridgewood, which is an apartment complex.

Port Neches Police Capt. Jesse Fournet said when officers arrived they saw the suspect run into an apartment of a friend, where he was apprehended.

When he was placed in the patrol unit he reportedly kicked out the window trying to escape. Officers were able to apprehend him as he was exiting the police car.

The suspect was identified as Derek O’Haver.

He was charged with escape while arrested, a felony offense with bond at $10,000; obstruction/retaliation with bond at $10,000; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle with bond at $5,000 and evading arrest/detention with bond at $5,000.