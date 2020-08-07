Nederland Police blotter for July 27 – Aug. 2
Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from July 27 to Aug. 2:
- Jesse Askew, 38, warrant other agency
- Perry Heard, 27, riding bike on wrong side of road
- Juan Deras, 34, driving while intoxicated-open container
- Sarah Guillen, 21, warrant other agency
- Ruben Chavez Jr., 29, warrant other agency/evading arrest with previous convictions
Nederland Police responded to the following calls from July 27 to Aug. 2:
July 27
- Assault causes bodily injury — family violence was reported in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of South 29th Street.
- Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue F.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 300 block of South 17th Street.
July 28
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Pine Lane.
- Criminal trespass and criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An officer found a felon to be in unlawful possession of a firearm and in violation of City Code-Discharge of Firearm or Other Device in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
July 29
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue A.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 300 block of North 35th Street.
- Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A dog at large was reported in the 700 block of Pirates Cove.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
- A person was arrested for riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
- Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
July 30
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- Assault family violence was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 800 block of North 15th Street.
July 31
- Assault family violence was reported in the 900 block of North 14th Street.
- Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of South 12th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
Aug. 1
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1000 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North Memorial Highway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of North Memorial Highway.
Aug. 2
- Assault — family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue H.
- Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue N.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and evading arrest with prior convictions in the 600 block of Nederland Avenue.
