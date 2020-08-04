PHOTOS: City, volunteers pitch in for Port Arthur’s homeless
Members of the city of Port Arthur’s solid waste department assisted the homeless community on Ninth Avenue and volunteers from New World Harvest Church on Saturday morning with a cleanup of the area where Howard’s Supermarket once stood.
New World Harvest Pastor Keith Richard organized the cleanup.
