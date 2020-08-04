August 5, 2020

(Brittany Wyble/The News)

PHOTO: Doll Girls Dance finds studio home in Port Arthur

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Krystal Williams flashes two enthusiastic thumbs up Saturday during the ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration of Doll Girls Dance Studio, located at 3500 Memorial Blvd., Suite 200 in Port Arthur. The new season starts Aug. 31. To learn more or sign up for a class, visit dollgirlsdance.com or call 409-999-6200.

