Carl Wayne Hite Sr. 59, of Port Arthur, TX; passed July 26, 2020.

Services will be Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Proctor’s Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX.

A public viewing will begin at 12 Noon until 1:30PM, and a private funeral will begin at 2PM.

Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont, TX.

Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022.

