Carl Wayne Hite Sr.
Carl Wayne Hite Sr. 59, of Port Arthur, TX; passed July 26, 2020.
Services will be Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Proctor’s Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX.
A public viewing will begin at 12 Noon until 1:30PM, and a private funeral will begin at 2PM.
Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont, TX.
Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022.
The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com.
