Alma Fontenot McZeal
Alma Fontenot McZeal, 81, of Port Arthur, Texas departed this life in her home surrounded by her loving and devoted children and family.
She was a devout and unwavering Jehovah’s Witness and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Port Arthur North congregation.
She is survived by her favorite sons, John ”Bo” McZeal and Brian McZeal (Scheerish); favorite daughters, Michelle Hamilton (Terry), Edna McZeal and Pipper McZeal; two sister-in-law’s Barbara Shedrick and Sherold Alpough, all of Port Arthur, Texas.
She is preceded in death by husband, John McZeal; parents, Hillery and Edna Fontenot; siblings, Darnella Bryant and Donald Fontenot.
MoMo had a small village of twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
She was celebrated in death with a private ceremony and loved by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Adeline Veronica Sampson
Adeline Veronica Sampson was born in Mansura, LA to Arthur Sampson and Eleanor Nash Sampson. She was baptized Catholic at... read more