Alma Fontenot McZeal, 81, of Port Arthur, Texas departed this life in her home surrounded by her loving and devoted children and family.

She was a devout and unwavering Jehovah’s Witness and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Port Arthur North congregation.

She is survived by her favorite sons, John ”Bo” McZeal and Brian McZeal (Scheerish); favorite daughters, Michelle Hamilton (Terry), Edna McZeal and Pipper McZeal; two sister-in-law’s Barbara Shedrick and Sherold Alpough, all of Port Arthur, Texas.

She is preceded in death by husband, John McZeal; parents, Hillery and Edna Fontenot; siblings, Darnella Bryant and Donald Fontenot.

MoMo had a small village of twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

She was celebrated in death with a private ceremony and loved by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.