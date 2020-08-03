Nevada man jailed after entering Motiva property

A 31-year-old Nevada man is behind bars after entering Motiva Enterprises property then leading law enforcement on a slow roll chase of sorts on Monday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 2:25 p.m. about a vehicle that entered the property and security followed the man until he left, Capt. Crystal Holmes said.

Deputies and a Jefferson County Precinct 4 constable followed the vehicle as the man drove at a slow speed and stopped in the 2500 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Holmes said the man was non-compliant with law enforcement commands and was placed into custody for evading detention in a motor vehicle.

Holmes said authorities have no idea why the man entered the refinery property and then led law enforcement on what she was hesitant to call a chase.

The man’s name was not released pending proper identification. Additional charges could be filed.

She said this is an open investigation.

Several deputy vehicles, a constable’s vehicle and a truck with the word “security” from Motiva were at the scene Monday afternoon.