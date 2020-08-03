August 3, 2020

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy and constable walk towards the vehicle with Nevada plates in the 2500 block of Memorial Boulevard on Monday. The vehicle is stopped near the Gulf Coast Health Center. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Nevada man jailed after entering Motiva property

By Mary Meaux

Published 4:04 pm Monday, August 3, 2020

A 31-year-old Nevada man is behind bars after entering Motiva Enterprises property then leading law enforcement on a slow roll chase of sorts on Monday.

Several Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office vehicles and a security vehicle are stopped in the 2500 block of Memorial Boulevard.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 2:25 p.m. about a vehicle that entered the property and security followed the man until he left, Capt. Crystal Holmes said.

Deputies and a Jefferson County Precinct 4 constable followed the vehicle as the man drove at a slow speed and stopped in the 2500 block of Memorial Boulevard.

Holmes said the man was non-compliant with law enforcement commands and was placed into custody for evading detention in a motor vehicle.

Holmes said authorities have no idea why the man entered the refinery property and then led law enforcement on what she was hesitant to call a chase.

The man’s name was not released pending proper identification. Additional charges could be filed.

She said this is an open investigation.

Several deputy vehicles, a constable’s vehicle and a truck with the word “security” from Motiva were at the scene Monday afternoon.

