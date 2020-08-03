Nederland Bulldogs football field taking shape

The new Nederland High School football field inside Bulldog Stadium is rounding into shape based on photographs released by the Nederland Independent School District.

The new AstroTurf Root Zone 3D3 trionic blend field is part of the $4.5 million approved last year by voters to refurbish the stadium.

Phase II includes new bathroom facilities, new press box, upgrades to the bleachers for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and new ticket booths.