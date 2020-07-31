Rita Kemp, of Port Arthur transitioned from labor to reward at 89 years of age on July 27, 2020 in the comfort of her sister’s home, with a host of family members gathered at her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bernice Kemp, who she was married to for 57 years.

She was a dedicated member of Eastern Star Baptist Church for many years under the leadership of Reverend Lloyd Scott.

Rita retired after working as a cook in the cafeteria at Travis Elementary School of Port Arthur Independent School District for 10 years.

A visitation is scheduled from 11AM – 1PM, followed by a 1PM Homegoing Service at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.

Survivors include Sisters Geraldine Jones (honorary daughter) of Houston Texas; Willie Mae Marshall (Jesse- deceased) of Port Arthur, Texas; Brothers Vincent Brown (Katherine- deceased), Lawrence Brown (Orean-deceased), Alfred Brown (Lillian- deceased) all of Houston Texas. Freddie Brown (Arthur Mae) of Lake Charles, Louisiana.