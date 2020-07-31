August 2, 2020

Seoul Food Korean BBQ Restaurant, 7875 Memorial Blvd., is shooting for a tentative opening date of late November or early December. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

PHOTOS — Seoul Food Korean BBQ continues construction, shares new opening plans

By Cassandra Jenkins

Seoul Food Korean BBQ and Restaurant is under construction.

The new restaurant next to Saltgrass Steakhouse off of U.S. 69 in Port Arthur has been put behind by a couple of weeks due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Owner Tony Nguyen said he is hoping for a late November or early December finish.

“We’ve slowed down some, but we are still going,” he said. “We are currently in construction mode and just trying to make up for lost time.”

The Korean BBQ joint is set to be the first of its kind within a 100-mile radius.

The construction of Port Arthur’s new Korean BBQ restaurant, Seoul Food, is under the direction of Fadd’s Development Group. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

Wooden pallets section off the construction project. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

The foundation for the new restaurant’s back parking lot. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

