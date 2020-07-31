PHOTOS — Seoul Food Korean BBQ continues construction, shares new opening plans

Seoul Food Korean BBQ and Restaurant is under construction.

The new restaurant next to Saltgrass Steakhouse off of U.S. 69 in Port Arthur has been put behind by a couple of weeks due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Owner Tony Nguyen said he is hoping for a late November or early December finish.

“We’ve slowed down some, but we are still going,” he said. “We are currently in construction mode and just trying to make up for lost time.”

The Korean BBQ joint is set to be the first of its kind within a 100-mile radius.