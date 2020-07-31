Health officials announce COVID-19 passings of Nederland, PA men on Friday

Two more local deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday by health officials, who announced the passings of a Port Arthur man and a Nederland man.

According to the City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County health departments, the latest fatalities include a Port Arthur resident identified as a Hispanic male between 70 and 75 years old, as well as a White male Nederland resident between 55 and 60 years old.

Health officials said it has been determined both individuals had underlying health conditions.

Friday’s deaths mark the 14th COVID-19 related death for a Port Arthur resident and the fifth death for a Nederland resident.

The Port Arthur health department confirmed Thursday 12 additional Port Arthur residents tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the city’s total to 712 since testing began.

The City of Nederland reported no new COVID-19 test Thursday in announcing the city’s total stayed at 205, with active cases between 90 and 100.

Fatality report:

(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)