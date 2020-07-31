Health officials announce COVID-19 passings of Nederland, PA men on Friday
Two more local deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday by health officials, who announced the passings of a Port Arthur man and a Nederland man.
According to the City of Port Arthur and Jefferson County health departments, the latest fatalities include a Port Arthur resident identified as a Hispanic male between 70 and 75 years old, as well as a White male Nederland resident between 55 and 60 years old.
Health officials said it has been determined both individuals had underlying health conditions.
Friday’s deaths mark the 14th COVID-19 related death for a Port Arthur resident and the fifth death for a Nederland resident.
The Port Arthur health department confirmed Thursday 12 additional Port Arthur residents tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the city’s total to 712 since testing began.
The City of Nederland reported no new COVID-19 test Thursday in announcing the city’s total stayed at 205, with active cases between 90 and 100.
Fatality report:
(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)
- April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as John Kirk Veillon, 47.
- April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, was previously reported as COVID-19 positive and had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as Chris Dwayne Stewts, 68.
- June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
- June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
- July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
- July 9: Nederland white female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 31: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
