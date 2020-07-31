Colleen Jean Ellis, 63, of Groves, Texas passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her residence.

Colleen was born November 25. 1956 in Port Arthur, Texas to Robert E. Jordan and Blanch Leonard Jordan.

She was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Groves.

Colleen was the Senior Time Keeper for Chicago Bridge and Iron “CBI” and Wyatt Field Services.

Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Colleen was preceded in death by her brother, Everett Jordan.

Surviving relatives include her sons, Chad Alan Ellis of Port Arthur, Texas, and Alan Royce Ellis II and fiancé Kara Lavallee of Nederland, Texas; sisters, Charlene Akers and husband Greg of Louisiana, Cathleen Frasier of Groves, Texas, and Claudine Clark and husband Roger of Lumberton, Texas; brothers, Bobby Jordan, Jr. of Beaumont, Texas, Alan Jordan of Port Arthur, Texas, and Donald Jordan of Tennessee; and grandson, Chad Ellis.