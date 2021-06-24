Branded Content

-
Community leaders react to epic achievement as Port Arthur high jumper makes Olympic squad
Sharks’ summer program starts Monday; coach hopeful about turnout
Star Memorial student-athletes talk senior year prep while eyeing college options
Port Arthur native, former LU coach named to Texas A&M staff
BOB WEST ON GOLF — W.L. Pate Jr. was an amazing ambassador for Babe Zaharias
CHRIS MOORE — College sports landscape changes
CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — What’s in your summer lunch box?
ASK A COP — Is it illegal to make a citizen’s arrest?
STEPHEN HEMELT — New fast food development working to make Nederland appearance
PHOTO GALLERY — Mischief managed at local Wizard Camp; sign-up for next week’s fun
See details of Port Arthur’s Juneteenth celebration — “It’s our Fourth of July”
Strange Beautiful exhibit chronicles nature of Southern U.S.; kickoff event Friday at Museum of the Gulf Coast
Port Arthur Little Theatre kids camp begins this month, see how to sign up
Cajun Heritage Fest returns to Port Arthur Saturday. See details on tickets, attractions & times.
Video, pictures & speeches from an emotional Port Arthur Juneteenth celebration
PHOTO FEATURE — Groves swears in new police officer
Port Arthur service group helps fund young woman’s potential
CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Enjoy these innovative teas & elixers
PHOTO GALLERY — Delta Sigma Theta honors Port Arthur community leaders, high school graduates
- Port Arthur Police investigating Wednesday night shooting that injured a teenager
- Port Arthur center offering vaccine for those 12 & up, plus extended hours today
- Groves, Port Neches firefighters must convince public in pursuit of collective bargaining power
- See how 1st-time public event promises unique island view of July 4th fireworks
Check out how money for rent & utilities is available for those struck hard by COVIDFinancial assistance is available for Jefferson County residents who are …Read More »
Check out details of Nederland’s $1.3M street improvement plan, including major roadsNEDERLAND — Many of Nederland’s busiest streets are getting a …Read More »
Nederland reaches agreements with police, fire unions. See what that means.NEDERLAND — New three- and five-year deals, respectively, with The …Read More »
Install corrected on “Welkom To Nederland” arch after miscast “N” causes concernNEDERLAND — The Gateway Arch to Nederland over Boston Avenue …Read More »
Nederland city leaders offer sincere “thank you” to Port Arthur Health DepartmentA framed proclamation and a plaque will soon adorn the …Read More »
Last standing Port Arthur Luby’s has been sold; see what staff have been promised
ON THE MENU — Cindy & Herb Kreutzer welcome many at Sundara Coffee House
Driftwood LNG’s launch comes with potential for 400 operation jobs
Pandemic turns sisters’ event planning business into new store in Groves
Williams Florist & Gifts recognized for decades of bringing joy to Groves, surrounding communities
WAY TO GO!!! Region 5 Superintendent of the Year makes local community proud.
Wilson Early College sophomores get second chance for orientation thanks to LSCPA
Port Arthur woman receives $2.8K education boost
Check out Port Arthur ISD’s plan to address attendance drain, limited English-speaking students
BRIGHT FUTURES — Golden Pass presents 9 students complete college funds, options for pre & post graduation
