Port Arthur, Mid County students exposed to engineering opportunities

Published 12:08 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

By PA News

Attendees and volunteers pose outside Lamar University Setzer Center during the 2024 Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas Engineer’s Job Shadow Luncheon. (Courtesy photo)

Motiva recently sponsored the 2024 Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas Engineer’s Job Shadow Luncheon at Lamar University Setzer Center.

The event works to spark student interest in engineering as a career path by demonstrating various fields of engineering.

More than 175 students from Port Arthur Memorial 9th Grade Academy, Port Neches-Groves, Nederland, Bridge City, West Orange-Stark, Little Cypress- Mauriceville, Beaumont United, West Brook, Beaumont Early College, Hamshire- Fannett and Lumberton attended the Feb. 21 event.

More than 20 Motiva volunteers attended and helped conduct hands-on experiments while facilitating insightful career conversations.

“Motiva remains committed to supporting those in need within the Port Arthur community,” Motiva officials stated.

Volunteers from Motiva worked at the 2024 Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas Engineer’s Job Shadow Luncheon to promote career opportunities to local students. (Courtesy photo)

