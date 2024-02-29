Port Arthur, Mid County students exposed to engineering opportunities Published 12:08 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

Motiva recently sponsored the 2024 Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas Engineer’s Job Shadow Luncheon at Lamar University Setzer Center.

The event works to spark student interest in engineering as a career path by demonstrating various fields of engineering.

More than 175 students from Port Arthur Memorial 9th Grade Academy, Port Neches-Groves, Nederland, Bridge City, West Orange-Stark, Little Cypress- Mauriceville, Beaumont United, West Brook, Beaumont Early College, Hamshire- Fannett and Lumberton attended the Feb. 21 event.

More than 20 Motiva volunteers attended and helped conduct hands-on experiments while facilitating insightful career conversations.

“Motiva remains committed to supporting those in need within the Port Arthur community,” Motiva officials stated.