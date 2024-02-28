Taste of Gumbo fills community’s tummies and souls

Published 12:12 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By PA News

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur’s 2024 Taste of Gumbo filled up stomachs and community needs during festivities Feb. 17.

There was a large turnout for this year’s annual fundraiser, held at Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Great entertainment was provided by The Rolling Bones, and the fun included a live auction, a silent auction and numerous door prizes.

Along with great gumbo to taste, other food items included Chick-fil-A nuggets, Pizza Artista pizza, ice cream treats from H-E-B and homemade desserts.

The majority of the funds received from Taste of Gumbo are used for the scholarship program. Each year the Rotary Club of Port Arthur awards scholarships to local seniors graduating from a high school in Port Arthur.

The event was also used to highlight the 35th Holly Days fundraiser, an effort championed by The Port Arthur News and Rotary Club of Port Arthur.

It has raised more than $330,000 to assist local families in need.

 

