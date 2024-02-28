Port Arthur police seeking information on aggravated robbery

Published 10:31 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By PA News

Port Arthur police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of 6th Street.

Police are asking residents to review their security camera footge for any unusual activity during that time frame, according to a social media post by Port Arthur Police Department.

Police described the assailants only as wearing dark clothing and possibly leaving the area in an unknown type vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crime or video can call PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 409-983-8624.

