“History of Negro Spirituals” coming to Port Arthur Public Library

Published 12:06 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By PA News

Port Arthur Public Library is hosting Richard Perkins for “History of Negro Spirituals” this week. (Courtesy photo)

The Port Arthur Public Library is partnering up with Port Arthur’s nationally known opera singer, Richard Perkins, for a “History of Negro Spirituals” event.

This educational program is focusing on religious folksongs that were associated with the enslavement of Black people in the southern American states.

“We encourage everyone to come and join us for this free event on Saturday, March 2nd, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” a release from the City of Port Arthur stated.

Mercy Lodge #27 will be catering this event.

