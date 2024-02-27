K9 Mygo made lasting impacting with searches, outreach efforts Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

BEAUMONT —Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials announced this week that

their “Good Boy, K9 Mygo” had died.

In sharing the news Monday, it was stated Mygo was a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who joined sheriff’s office and partner and best friend Deputy Brigette Morse on June 18, 2018.

“They were a force to be reckoned with on the highways and byways of Jefferson County,” a JCSP release stated. “Over the years, Mygo became well known, not only for his narcotics seizures and tracking skills, but for his many visits to our local schools to help teach safety to the kids.”

Authorities said Mygo became ill suddenly and was diagnosed last week with an aggressive form of cancer.

Mygo did his final walk with friends and family Monday afternoon and with his forever best friend and partner by his side.

“Mygo left this world far too soon, but he leaves behind a legacy with his work ethic and wonderful memories that his work family and his home family will treasure forever,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Some of Mygo’s contributions included 286 deployments, 184 vehicle searches and 17 tracks.

He helped seize $2,913,939 in currency, 20 guns, 221 pounds of marijuana, 21 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of heroin.

Other assisted cases included seizures of crack cocaine, cocaine, THC oil, Ecstasy and various other assorted pills.