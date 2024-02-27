BRIEF — A Night of Jazz set for Saturday in Port Arthur Published 12:12 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

The Port Arthur Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction are host an inaugural Night of Jazz at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Port Arthur Department Club, 1924 Lakeshore Drive.

Tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased from any Top Lady.

The Port Arthur Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction (TLOD), is a major 501(c)3 public service organization in Greater Port Arthur.

For more information, call Ariel Scott at 409-332-1881 or Riya Chaisson at 972-2498-6225.