12th Annual Lenten Season Pilgrimage planned in Port Arthur Published 12:10 am Sunday, February 25, 2024

Upon the heels of Mardi Gras revelry comes the Lenten Season with its local pilgrimage in Port Arthur on March 2.

Join fellow Catholics in Southeast Texas visiting Shrines of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Rediscover holy sites along the way.

It will include the traditional Latin Mass, the Most Holy Rosary, the Way of the Cross, spiritual talks and Catholic history.

Liza Gossett, Pilgrimage Co-Chair quotes, “’Pilgrimages evoke our earthly journey toward heaven and are traditionally very special occasions for renewal in prayer,’ cited by CCC2691. The Lenten Season is the perfect time to embark on a pilgrimage. We invite others to walk, pray and bond with us as we publicly express our Catholic Faith while growing stronger as a spiritual family.”

“Each year’s pilgrimage keeps growing and growing,” Co-Chair Marilyn Morrell said. “I think that is a reflection of the need to turn to God amidst today’s turmoil in the world. So, rain or shine we walk; remember in good times and bad God is with us. We immerse ourselves in centuries-old customs of the faithful during the Holy Season of Lent.”

Mass kicks off at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3648 S/Sgt. Lucian Adams Boulevard (61st Street) at Ninth Avenue, Port Arthur, with time for confessions starting at 8:10 a.m.

Pilgrims journey after Mass to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Calvary Catholic Cemetery, St. James Catholic Church and end about 3:30 pm at the Queen of Peace Shrine, 800 Ninth Avenue, Port Arthur.

“Some pilgrimages were done in penance for sin; some were done in petition for a special blessing; and some were undertaken simply out of devotion. It is a journey with a purpose, and that purpose is to honor God.”-Catholicism.org

“Pilgrims should wear walking shoes, modest attire, no shorts, tank tops, sleeveless tops,” Morrell said. “Don’t forget your rosary and a flower for Mary. Entire families, baby strollers, wheel chairs, religious banners welcomed.”

Bread, water, police escort provided and fried fish snack by Bridge City Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council from St. Henry Catholic Church.

Plenty of bathroom stops and a 15-passenger van will provide comfort for those in need.

Those who prefer to drive their car in the rear of walkers are also welcome.

Something new this year: Pilgrimage audio will be available on local radio FM channel 89.9 courtesy of Richard Suarez.

Parking available between 7:15 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. at Queen of Peace Shrine in time to use shuttle leaving for OLOG.

Sponsors include Latin Mass Society of Beaumont; Tradition, Family, and Property of Louisiana; Bridge City Knights of Columbus Sacred Heart Council #3406; and Hotard Motorcoach.

For more information, call 409-724-1456 or 318-528-0848.