Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 12-18

Published 12:08 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18:

  • Felisha Bernard, 41, terrorist threat of family-family violence
  • Benjamin Carrell, 20, Nederland warrant and warrant other agency
  • Javier Campos, 21, warrant other agency
  • Korisha Sackett, 24, warrant other agency
  • Zechariah Herring, 24, warrant other agency
  • Ray Savant, 33, evading arrest with previous convictions
  • Anthony Maraist, 31, assault by threat-family violence obstruction or retaliation
  • Raymond Carachure, 35, Nederland warrants
  • Juan Velesquez-Vargas, 17, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18:

Feb. 12

  • An information report was completed in the 400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A runaway was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue M. The runaway was later recovered.
  • A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family -family violence in the 3400 block of Avenue L.

Feb. 13

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue L.
  • An assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of South 36th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Feb. 14

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Avenue H.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 300 block of South 9th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2900 block of Erwin.
  • Assault family violence -impede breathing was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

Feb. 15

  • A person was arrested for evading arrest with previous convictions in the 1800 block of Helena.
  • A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
  • A theft in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • An assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of N Twin City Highway.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested for assault by threat -family violence and obstruction or retaliation in the 1400 block of Avenue E.

Feb. 16

  • A death was reported in the 1000 block of South 23rd Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4600 block of Hodgson.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1500 block of North 25th Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch and criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of 37th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Park.

Feb. 17

  • A theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 300 block of North 30th Street.

Feb. 18

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief -substantial inconvenience was reported in the 1500 block of North 20th Street.
  • Criminal mischief greater than $100 and less than $750 was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • Criminal mischief greater than $100 and less than $750 was reported in the 2100 block of Helena.
  • Criminal mischief under $100 in the 1100 block of Boston.
  • A theft was reported in the 700 block of South 23rd Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of South 14th Street.

