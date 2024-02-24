Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Feb. 12-18 Published 12:08 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18:

Felisha Bernard, 41, terrorist threat of family-family violence

Benjamin Carrell, 20, Nederland warrant and warrant other agency

Javier Campos, 21, warrant other agency

Korisha Sackett, 24, warrant other agency

Zechariah Herring, 24, warrant other agency

Ray Savant, 33, evading arrest with previous convictions

Anthony Maraist, 31, assault by threat-family violence obstruction or retaliation

Raymond Carachure, 35, Nederland warrants

Juan Velesquez-Vargas, 17, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18:

Feb. 12

An information report was completed in the 400 block of Nederland Avenue.

A runaway was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue M. The runaway was later recovered.

A person was arrested for terroristic threat of family -family violence in the 3400 block of Avenue L.

Feb. 13

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue L.

An assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1100 block of South 36 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Feb. 14

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Avenue H.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 300 block of South 9 th Street.

Street. Harassment was reported in the 2900 block of Erwin.

Assault family violence -impede breathing was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

Feb. 15

A person was arrested for evading arrest with previous convictions in the 1800 block of Helena.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.

A theft in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

An assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of N Twin City Highway.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested for assault by threat -family violence and obstruction or retaliation in the 1400 block of Avenue E.

Feb. 16

A death was reported in the 1000 block of South 23 rd Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4600 block of Hodgson.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1500 block of North 25 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch and criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of 37 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Park.

Feb. 17

A theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 300 block of North 30th Street.

Feb. 18