Local man denied appeals in child sex assault life sentence Published 12:24 am Friday, February 23, 2024

ORANGE — An appeals court has denied the request of a local man who is serving a life sentence in a child sex assault case.

The Court of Appeals for the Ninth District of Texas denied Donald Frank McMath’s appeal on Wednesday.

After filing the notice of appeal, the trial court appointed an attorney to represent McMath in his appeal, according to a court document.

The attorney discharged his responsibilities to McMath by filing an Anders brief — meaning there are no arguable reversible errors to be addressed in the appeal.

McMath, 41, a resident of Orange County, pleaded guilty in 2022 on a charge of sexual assault of a child and sexual performance by a child.

In February 2023 he was sentenced to life by the court in Judge Courtney Arkeen’s 128th District Court.

McMath is eligible for parole in 30 years.