It’s Gumbo Week. Time to enjoy it in the Cajun Capital of Texas. Published 12:26 am Friday, February 23, 2024

It’s Gumbo Week in the official Cajun Capital of Texas.

Gumbo is Port Arthur’s love language. It’s cool outside cher, and it’s the season to experience the flavors of a favorite Cajun delicacy in Southeast Texas.

The inaugural Port Arthur Gumbo Week kicked off Saturday at Rotary Club of Port Arthur’s 44th Annual Taste of Gumbo, where restaurants and civic groups proudly cooked up big pots of gumbo and served samples as attendees passed a good time.

The Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau is promoting the area’s first Gumbo Week to celebrate one of our favorite dishes.

It’s a reason why Port Arthur is the official Cajun Capital of Texas. We are known for doing roux right.

We’ve asked area restaurants to join us in enjoying what area restaurants are serving up.

Allie Gator, the Port Arthur mascot sure enjoyed sampling several bowls. Allie is also looking forward to Cajun Heritage Fest on April 6 at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.

The goal is to highlight the restaurants and kitchens that serve us what we want — be it dark or light roux over rice, chicken, sausage, shrimp, crab, you name it. Let’s celebrate the Holy Trinity of celery, bell peppers, onions. Here are some places to enjoy Gumbo Week:

– Dylan’s on 9th

– Boudain Hut

– Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant & Bar

– The Schooner Restaurant

– Judice’s 1927

– Larry & Rita’s

– The Feed Store

– The Courtyard Cafe

– Sea Ranch Cafe

– Touch of Cajun

– Neches River Wheelhouse

– Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp

– Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux

– Hamilton’s Restaurant and Bar

If you serve GUMBO and don’t see your name on the list, call 409-985-7822.

Want to more about the food, culture and music of the Cajun Capital of Texas?

Go to visitportarthurtx.com for the scoop.