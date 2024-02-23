Free pipefitter pre-apprenticeship classes available locally; see how Published 12:20 am Friday, February 23, 2024

There are four upcoming free opportunities for Port Arthur and Mid County pipefitter pre-apprenticeship classes in 2024 to help bridge the skills gap for individuals new to the construction industry.

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is partnering with Digital Workforce Academy to provide NCCER pipefitter helper pre-apprenticeships to 15 local job seekers.

There is no charge to attend the classes.

If someone is accepted, class schedules are 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The program takes two months to complete.

Those interested can apply at gtec-triangle.org; then choose apply.

There are no class prerequisites.

Funding for this effort was provided by Local First, an initiative funded by Golden Triangle Polymers in Orange County.

Through the Local First program, the company is collaborating with Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas to prioritize Orange County and the Golden Triangle region first when sourcing workforce talent for the Golden Triangle Polymers Project.

Digital Workforce Academy has been in Southeast Texas since 2007 and offer a comprehensive, two-phase learning experience that prepares individuals to succeed in the construction trade industry.

Through partnerships like these, Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas continues to build a world-class, competitive workforce for Southeast Texas.