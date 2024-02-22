Coast Guard rescues 2 after vessel takes on water near Sabine Pass Published 10:33 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

SABINE PASS — The Coast Guard assisted two boaters Wednesday whose vessel began taking on water 35 miles southeast of Sabine Pass.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders simultaneously received a DSC distress alert and mayday call on VHF-FM channel 16 at 12:40 p.m. from the operators of the 31-foot sailing vessel Niamh stating the boat was rapidly taking on water.

The boaters reported the vessel had suffered severe mechanical issues and was taking on water at a rate well beyond the bilge pumps’ capacity.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Sabine and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston.

Once on scene, the RB–M crew took aboard the boaters and used a pump to partially dewater the sailboat.

The Coast Guard crew then transported the man and woman safely to Station Sabine.

No injuries were reported.

“For those venturing offshore, we recommend you equip your vessel with a VHF-FM marine radio so you can call for help beyond cell phone range,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Tahiem Roach, operations unit controller, Sector Houston-Galveston.

“Additionally, you should perform a thorough safety check on your vessel to ensure your boat is seaworthy before heading offshore.”