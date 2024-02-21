Police say Port Arthur man recklessly fired gun across apartment complexes, killing local woman Published 5:16 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a 21-year-old Port Arthur man on a charge of manslaughter following the fatal shooting of a local woman.

Port Arthur Police Department investigators contend Dyllion Garner is responsible for the Dec. 11 shooting of Angela Davidson.

The victim was visiting her mother at Heatherbrook Apartments when she was hit with gunfire. The probable cause affidavit does not state how many times Davidson was shot.

Detectives noted the projector of the projectiles indicated they were fired from Heatherbrook Park, which is adjacent to the apartments and separated by a wooden fence.

Officers reportedly found shell casings and a video of a possible suspect vehicle. The vehicle was later identified as a silver 2007 Nissan Maxima.

Security video allegedly shows Garner get into this vehicle and that he drove to Heatherbrook Park.

The video shows that seconds after the shots were fired; his vehicle drives back to his apartment complex.

Garner reportedly told police only he and his girlfriend drive this vehicle and that he was in the location of the shooting.

According to the document, Garner said he would go to the ark to shoot a gun then drive back to his apartment complex.

He told police he did not pull the trigger and the shots were fired into the ground. He allegedly knew the exact number of shots fired as they can be heard in the audio from a security camera.

A gun recovered from the suspect’s apartment was test fired and entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, which reportedly showed the shell casings recovered from the scene showed enough similarities to the test fired shell casing to generate a lead for further analysis, they document read.

Police contend Garner took part in the reckless discharge of a firearm at or in the direction of Davidson, which resulted in her death.

As of Wednesday, Garner was listed as an inmate in the county jail. Bond is set at $100,000 for the manslaughter charge.