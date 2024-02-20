Port Arthur Public Library hosting Family Storytime, early voting launch

Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

By PA News

The Port Arthur Public Library is located at 4615 9th Avenue. (Monique Batson/The News)

Port Arthur Public Library is hosting Family Storytime at 4 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 21).

Early voting is also taking place at the library, and organizers thought “what a better time to share an African American local author’s book about the importance of voting.”

Special guest and local children’s author L.D. Ray will be on hand from 4 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 409-985-8838.

