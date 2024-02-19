Gas price trends flip in Texas and across country. See how long it will last. Published 12:02 am Monday, February 19, 2024

With Valentine’s Day now behind Southeast Texas motorists, drivers have officially entered the time of year when gas prices traditionally start their spring fling; yet there has also been a streak of consecutive increases in the national average hit four weeks.

“While the early start could also mean an early end, we still have as many as eight weeks that gas prices typically increase, and anything can happen between now and then,” said Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said one of the most critical elements to how much gas prices will climb is how quickly and effectively refiners can finish pre-summer maintenance, start producing EPA-mandated summer gasoline and build up supply of it before Memorial Day.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 23.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 10 cents in the last week and stands at $4.09 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.28/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $2.01/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today.

The national average is up 16.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $2.92/g, up 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.88/g.

• San Antonio – $2.89/g, up 15.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.74/g.

• Austin – $2.92/g, up 14.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.77/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

February 19, 2023: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

February 19, 2022: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

February 19, 2021: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

February 19, 2020: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

February 19, 2019: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

February 19, 2018: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

February 19, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 19, 2016: $1.52/g (U.S. Average: $1.72/g)

February 19, 2015: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 19, 2014: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)