Port Arthur male, 17, indicted for possession of tampered firearm Published 12:02 am Sunday, February 18, 2024

A 17-year-old Port Arthur male was indicted last week for having a firearm with modifications to make it fully automatic.

Port Arthur Police contend Taviontae Fontenot was in a vehicle with no front license plate, along with several other people on Jan. 25.

Fontenot was sitting in the back left passenger seat, and officers received information identifying Fontenot was a suspect in a recent shooting, where the weapon fired was a fully automatic rifle, according to a probable cause affidavit for arrest.

Fontenot was removed from the vehicle, and the officer noticed a rifle magazine in the back left floorboard

The driver reportedly refused a search of the vehicle, and a search warrant was obtained, police said.

Officers noticed a pile of clothes on an Andersen Manufacturing short barrel style rifle. The weapon had a drop-in auto sear in the trigger mechanism, converting it from semi automatic to a machine gun.

Fontenot was arrested for prohibited weapon with bond set at $100,000.

He bonded out Feb. 3, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.