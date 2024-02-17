KATHIE’S KORNER — Hoping your Valentine’s Day 2024 was full of love Published 12:04 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

It was originally a Christian feast day honoring St. Valentine.

Later it became a religious and cultural, commercial, celebration of romance and love in some parts of the world.

On Feb. 14, it was St. Valentine’s Day or Feast of St. Valentine.

People sent greeting cards and gifts, including dating and church services.

Early tradition writes that Saint Valentine restored the sight of the blind, (daughter of his jailer) after being in prison for ministering to Christians persecuted under the Roman Empire.

The jailer’s daughter signed a letter to him, “Your Valentine,” before he was executed. So the legend goes.

Saint Valentine also performed weddings for Christian soldiers who were forbidden to marry. I salute Saint Valentine for supporting Christianity at a critical time in history.

Some Asian countries tend to spend lots of money for gifts on that day.

Japan is involved in a lot of chocolate factories and packaging methods to promote the sales of many items.

In America, 190 million cards are sent each year. There are also hundreds of millions of cards that school children exchange, as well as small candies with loving messages, chocolate hearts and flowers.

My daddy used to give my mom and I gifts years and years ago. One I will not forget was a beautiful doll with a white satin dress with red hearts all over it to add to my doll collection.

My dear, thoughtful, husband, Mike, continuing this fun tradition, gave me a beautiful Onyx necklace that first Valentine’s Day when we started dating.

He continues to bring me flowers and candies with his “smile and hug” after years of marriage.

There is a lot of economic activity in some parts of the world regarding this holiday, from manufacturing to packaging, distribution and marketing, while some countries and religions shun the whole idea.

Young and old alike, in all cultures, like this celebration, whereas some, conservative generations are against all public expressions of love.

It is a sweet, positive day, so I hope you enjoyed.

It goes along with a powerful love for God that He gives us, freely and liberally to give away and gather more people into the kingdom of God, and on to heaven.

Give your heart to Him and live peacefully forever.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.