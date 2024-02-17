Drago Hardware celebrating 90 plus years in business; eyes more upgrades Published 12:20 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

Joseph Drago Jr. used to jokingly say he moved to the United States to make this country a better place to live.

Native Sicilians, Drago and his brother Philip formed Drago Hardware in 1931, gaining the loyalty of customers since Feb. 21, 1931.

The original store was on Houston Avenue, family members said.

Philip Drago later decided to move to the industrial supply business, while Joe Drago remained in the retail sector. Drago Hardware moved several times until finding a home at 1900 9th Avenue.

The industrial store, headed by Philip and family, was sold some years ago.

The hardware store’s longevity is linked to customers and customer care.

“We have had a lot of good customers that were good to deal with,” Mary Frances Drago said. “That kind of helped the days pass. Good memories.”

Mary Frances Drago is a familiar face at the 9th Avenue business and can often be seen at the cash register at the front of the store.

“Customers are the main secret to our success, plus I credit my brother Jon with a lot o the success because he really fills the store with merchandise like it should be,” she said.

Her brother Jon is usually seen at the back counter, where keys are made, pipe is threaded and knowledge abounds.

“He’s the main force around here now,” she said, adding her father was once the main force, along with brother Anthony.

The store

The 9th Avenue store is the go-to place for plumbing and electrical supplies among other hardware related items.

“We have certain services that a lot of people don’t have,” said Lisa Drago, wife of Jon Drago and marketing manager. “We cut and thread pipe. We are a general hardware store, but the meat of our business is plumbing and electrical. We handle some power tools, paint sundries, cleaning supplies, automotive and lawn care.”

The future

Moving into their 93rd year of business means changes are on the horizon to better serve customers. Lisa Drago said they have a website that will soon go live and feature an e-catalogue for special orders.

Eventually they want to move to e-commerce, so people can order and pick it up or have items delivered via UPS.

Drago is also working to better serve Spanish-speaking customers and have employees who are bilingual.