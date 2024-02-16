BLACK HISTORY MONTH PROFILE — John Comeaux blazes trail for others to follow Published 12:20 am Friday, February 16, 2024

John Comeaux has achieved many firsts in his life, and each was made with the thought of helping those who would follow in his footsteps.

Born in Port Arthur and salutatorian of his Lincoln High School class, Comeaux followed drafting teacher Eugene Ford’s advice and went to Prairie View A&M University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.

His “firsts”

Comeaux was the first Black mechanical engineer hired to work at what was then called Texaco Refinery.

Going into the job he knew he had to be a trailblazer.

“People had to look at us and say well are you going to make it or not going to make it, or will they harass us, things like that. Fortunately, during that period of time, there wasn’t any harassment to speak of. I mean there’s things going on there but they weren’t overt,” Comeaux said.

Comeaux was in the engineering office and sometimes when he went out into the field he might hear someone say something but he ignored it, “don’t worry about it, don’t let it bother you.”

His wife Cynthia also went through a few of those things, he said, but it all worked out.

“You know, we were trailblazers and set the pace for other people coming behind us,” he said.

He was well aware of the barriers that they were breaking.

“It was slightly intimidating but it felt like the right time to do it, to make a change and be part of the change,” he said, describing the times he was at work and was the only “dark face.”

Comeaux’s wife, also a Port Arthur native, went on to attend Lamar College and later was hired as a secretary under Madison Monroe, president of what was then called Port Arthur College. He said Monroe handpicked Cynthia for the position, thus breaking color barriers. She was also the first Black person to work a clerical position at Gulf Refinery, he added.

Comeaux’s resume also includes time spent working at NASA in Houston.

Later, while at Texaco, he led the effort to have Star Enterprise Refinery accepted into the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Voluntary Protection program.

He retired from work in the refinery after 30 years and switched gears, so to speak.

In 2004 he was asked by former Port Arthur Human Resources Director Harvey Robinson to help the city by working half a day until a new public works director could be found.

He soon had a permanent job and second career and added to his list of firsts, the first Black engineer to hold the title of public works director.

He was later promoted to assistant city manager under former city manager Steve Fitzgibbons and when Fitzgibbons left the city, he stepped in as city manager until the next city manager, Floyd Johnson, was hired.

He stepped back into the role when Johnson left the city’s employment, switched back to assistant city manager, then retired.

Former Port Arthur Mayor Deloris “Bobbie” Prince called Comeaux humble, knowledgeable and meaningful.

“He meant what he said because he knew what he said was for the City of Port Arthur,” said Prince, a trailblazer herself as the first Black mayor of the city.

Prince considers Comeaux and wife Cynthia good friends, she added.

Other accomplishments

Comeaux serves as a commissioner for the Port of Port Arthur, where he is currently president.

Larry Kelley, executive port director/CEO, has known Comeaux for a number of years.

“I know him as President John Comeaux. Currently he serves as President of the Board of Commissioners for the Port of Port Arthur. I also know him as a great local leader, friend and neighbor,” Larry Kelley said. “In working and travelling together I admire the intellect of the engineer, inquisitive and analytical. I think it lends greatly to his past and current role as a public servant. His sense of humor and humility go a long way, he serves as a role model that I think more individuals interested in serving their community should see and perhaps emulate.”

Those looking to follow Comeaux’s footsteps will be busy, though the doors have already been opened for them.

Here’s a partial list of present and past professional organizations:

Registered professional engineer, State of Texas

Member of the American Society of Safety engineers

Board of Directors — Port Arthur Higher Education Foundation

Board of Directors — Port Arthur Historical Society

Board of Directors — Five Point Credit Union (second vice president)

Previous

Industrial Safety Training Council- Board of Directors, founding member

Golden Triangle Business Roundtable Safety Committee, founding member

Contractor Safety Council of Southeast Texas, board of directors, founding member

Comeaux was also co-owner of the first Subway sandwich shop in the city.

Comeaux isn’t ready; yet, to retire from the many organizations he is part of. He likens it to his uncle Spencer Comeaux, who owned and operated Como Taxi for more than 70 years.

“People kept asking him when he was going to retire. He said as long as there’s gas in the tank I’ll keep going,” Comeaux said. “As long as I have the energy, I’ll keep helping out as much as I can.”