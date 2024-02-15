Port Arthur man arrested in connection to fatal Heatherbrook shooting Published 5:32 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

A Port Arthur man was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting in December.

Dyllion Garner, 21, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Angela Davidson, 40, of Port Arthur.

Garner’s bond has been set at $100,000.

Davidson was visiting her mother outside Heatherbrook Apartments in the 8000 block of Heatherbrook Trail when she was fatally shot.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the Jefferson County Fugitive Task Force took Garner into custody on a warrant at Stonegate Apartments in Port Arthur.

Duriso said a female was also arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension.

She is identified as Lexie Bennett, 19, of Port Arthur.