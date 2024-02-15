Port Arthur man arrested in connection to fatal Heatherbrook shooting

Published 5:32 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Mary Meaux

A Port Arthur man was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting in December.

Dyllion Garner, 21, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Angela Davidson, 40, of Port Arthur.

Dyllion Garner

Garner’s bond has been set at $100,000.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Davidson was visiting her mother outside Heatherbrook Apartments in the 8000 block of Heatherbrook Trail when she was fatally shot.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the Jefferson County Fugitive Task Force took Garner into custody on a warrant at Stonegate Apartments in Port Arthur.

Duriso said a female was also arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension.

She is identified as Lexie Bennett, 19, of Port Arthur.

Lexie Bennett

Bennett is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution known felon. No bond has been sent.
Duriso credits hard work and dedication of officers and help from citizens in identifying the suspect.

More News

Drago Hardware celebrating 90 plus years in business; eyes more upgrades

Port Arthur man allegedly stole truck, ran from deputies while taking off shoes

Nederland Police Department arrests and response: Feb. 5-11

POLICE — Port Arthur man breaks into home, sexually assaults woman

Print Article