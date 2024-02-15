Art and photography contest produces greatness at Museum of the Gulf Coast Published 12:06 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

1 of 6

Nearly 200 people attended the opening reception of the Ninth Annual Museum of the Gulf Coast Art and Photography Contest.

Results were announced, and certificates, medals, ribbons and cash prizes were handed out to the winners at The Museum of the Gulf Coast in Port Arthur.

Entries are hanging in the Dunn Gallery through April 30, with many for sale.

Museum Curator Robert Fong said officials always look forward to when the Dunn Gallery is filled with art and photography pieces.

“It makes us proud when people outside our area see and are impressed by the talent we have here,” he said.

Student artists ages 11 through 18 participated through their schools from Memorial High School, Port Neches-Groves High School, John Wesley Christian School, Bob Hope Middle School, Dequeen Elementary and Christian Home School Enrichment Labs.

Other students from Beaumont and Vidor also participated.

Adult artists competed in the professional and nonprofessional art categories.

For the contest, a professional was defined as an artist who had sold four or more pieces.

Photographers competed in the 11 through 18 student category and the adult category.

Students who entered through their schools will have their pieces returned to them.

Art and Photography Contest

Youth Art – 1st Isabel Tindall, 2nd Celia Alvarado, 3rd Katie Migues, 4th Melany Hernandez, 5th Eloise Bromley, 6th Melanie Barragan

Teen Art – 1st Ashley McNeill, 2nd Madison Gutierrez, 3rd Ella Owens, 4th Ignacio Guevara Sosa, 5th Yuran Morrison, 6th Miles Denzlingh

Nonprofessional Art – 1st William Ray, 2nd Rene’ Moak, 3rd Grace Mathis

Professional Art – 1st Michelle MacMahon, 2nd Enjoli Bush, 3rd JC Milich

Nonadult Photography – 1st Memphis Hunter, 2nd Heidy Guerrero, 3rd Eduardo De Leon,

Adult Photography – 1st Jerome Cabeen, 2nd Jerome Cabeen, 3rd Jerry Connally

Honorable Mentions

Youth Art (11 – 14 years) – Leslie Murillo, Elana Papillo, Diana Lopez, Priscilla Vargas

Teen Art (15 – 18 years) – Arianna Davis, Milan Phan, Ayra Momin, Timmy Shreck, Merrick Monroe, Anthi Marie Crowell, Kadence Blakeman, Landon Smoke, Ismael Cervantes, Dayra, Jaramilo and Yaidelysy Rivera Colon

Nonprofessional Art – Pattie Dawes

Professional Art – John G. Woodard, and Michelle MacMahon

Adult Photography – Emily Mire, Rene Moak, and Jerry Connally