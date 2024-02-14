Taste of Gumbo returns Saturday to Port Arthur Published 12:30 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur’s 2024 Taste of Gumbo is shaping up as another festivity to remember.

This year’s event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Tickets are $10 each.

The majority of the funds received from Taste of Gumbo are used for the Scholarship Program. Each year the Rotary Club of Port Arthur awards scholarships to local seniors graduating from a high school in Port Arthur.

It continues to be the primary fundraiser for the club. The event usually takes place in February or March and has survived hurricanes and COVID-19.

For more information, contact King Gumbo Jesus Acosta at jesus.acosta@bobhopeschool.org or Dana Espinal at espinaldm@lamarpa.edu .

“There is only one Cajun Capital of Texas and there can be only one Gumbo Champion,” Acosta said. “We will determine who is the Gumbo Champion at the 36th Annual Taste of Gumbo event. Hope to see you there!”