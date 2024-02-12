Port Neches RiverFest entertainment announced for 2024 fun

Published 11:42 am Monday, February 12, 2024

By PA News

A crowd gathers for a concert in Port Neches at RiverFest. RiverFest 2024 is scheduled for May 1 to May 5.

PORT NECHES — Officials with Port Neches RiverFest released a portion of the 2024 entertainment schedule for the upcoming May festival.

  • Wednesday, May 1 — (Faith & Family Night) Tauren Wells
  • Thursday, May 2 — Wayne Toups
  • Friday, May 3 — Uncle Lucius, William Clark Green
  • Saturday, May 4 — Scotty Emerick, Mac McAnally

Port Neches RiverFest is planned from May 1 to May 5 at Port Neches Riverfront Park.

For more information, contact the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce at 409-722-9154 or go to pnriverfest.com.

