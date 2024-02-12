Port Neches RiverFest entertainment announced for 2024 fun Published 11:42 am Monday, February 12, 2024

PORT NECHES — Officials with Port Neches RiverFest released a portion of the 2024 entertainment schedule for the upcoming May festival.

Wednesday, May 1 — (Faith & Family Night) Tauren Wells

Thursday, May 2 — Wayne Toups

Friday, May 3 — Uncle Lucius, William Clark Green

Saturday, May 4 — Scotty Emerick, Mac McAnally

Port Neches RiverFest is planned from May 1 to May 5 at Port Neches Riverfront Park.

For more information, contact the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce at 409-722-9154 or go to pnriverfest.com.