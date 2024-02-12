Port Arthur man, 19, shot Sunday night; crime scene in question Published 1:05 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

A Sunday night shooting led to a 19-year-old being hospitalized and a search for a crime scene.

Police were called at approximately 11:45 p.m. Sunday to Brittany Place Townhomes at 3500 Normandy Avenue in reference to a shooting.

A 19-year-old Port Arthur man with a gunshot wound was taken to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. The man’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

It is unknown as of Monday afternoon if the shooting victim resides at the apartments.

The shooting is believed to have occurred at a different location, and the man was brought by private vehicle to the apartments, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

Investigators are working to find the location of the shooting. Duriso said police received a call of shots fired around the area of 17th Street and Bluebonnet that was logged at approximately the same time of the call to the apartments.

There were also calls of shots heard in the area of St. Augustine Avenue and Liberty Avenue.

Those with information about this shooting are asked to call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or all Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or download the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.