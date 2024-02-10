Port Arthur men part of accused armed robbery of Xbox and controllers Published 12:16 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

Three men, including two from Port Arthur, were indicted this week for allegedly robbing several men in Beaumont.

Kenrell Abraham, 27, of New Iberia, La., and Port Arthur residents Jordan Michael Jones Jr., 19, and Edward Brown, 19, were indicted on aggravated robbery charges stemming from a Dec. 6 incident.

According to the probable cause affidavits for the arrests of the three men, Beaumont Police were dispatched to a robbery in progress in the 4800 block of Steelton. The arriving officer saw two men, one of which was identified as Kenrell Abraham, exit the yard on Steelton and evade on foot southbound.

A second officer reportedly saw Abraham in the 4700 block of Ironton, where he discarded clothing.

He reportedly continued to evade officers as officers called out to him.

Abraham allegedly tried to hide behind a car in a driveway in the 2500 block of Tyler and was taken into custody.

Edward Brown allegedly fled from police as well and was later found under a shed by a K-9 officer.

Police believe Brown was the one who pointed a firearm or what was believed to be a firearm at the victims and later stole several items, including an Xbox television and several controllers for the game system.

During this time, one of the officers reportedly saw a man place items in the backseat of a silver Dodge Nitro while the driver, identified as Jordan Jones, sat in the driver’s seat.

The vehicle was parked less than a block from the victim’s home.

Jones initially said he too was a victim, but officers noticed inconsistencies, the document read.

A consent search of one of the men’s phones showed the communication between them. Jones was arrested and the vehicle towed to a secure facility.

As of Friday afternoon Abraham was still in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $75,000 bond for aggravated robbery and a $3,000 bond for evading arrest detention.

Jones and Brown were also still listed in jail with bonds of $75,000 for aggravated robbery, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.