Diocese of Beaumont announces Port Arthur native superintendent of Catholic schools Published 3:34 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

The Diocese of Beaumont announced Monday that Robert Reid is joining the diocesan staff as superintendent of Catholic schools on Feb. 19.

A Port Arthur native, Reid has 34 years of experience in education in Southeast Texas, working as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.

He also served as an elected member on the Port Arthur ISD Board of Trustees 2013-2021 and an appointed commissioner on the Port Arthur Housing Authority Board of Commissioners 2012-2022.

Reid said he is very happy to have been chosen for the position and is looking forward to everything it brings.

Reid knows there will be challenges and says he’s ready for them.

His goal is to strengthen local Catholic schools and have them available to provide a great education now and into the future.

He has worked at local public school districts, the Texas Youth Commission, at Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School and most recently in the Windham School District (within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice).

Reid has been married to his wife Mary Ann for 31 years, and they have four children who all attended local Catholic elementary schools and graduated from Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School.

The Reids are parishioners of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Port Arthur.