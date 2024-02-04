UPDATE — Authorities identify person killed by Beaumont Police during family violence assault response Published 1:01 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

UPDATE: The Beaumont Police Department announced on Monday that the deceased male has been positively identified as Jeremie Jamson Coleman, a 37-year-old Beaumont resident.

Next of kin has been notified.

Per Beaumont Police Department policy, the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete and the grand jury makes a decision.

–original–

At 7:05 a.m. Sunday, Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 3800 block of North Major Drive in reference to an aggravated family violence assault involving a gun.

As responding officers were arriving in the area, the department said they observed a suspect fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed in a silver GMC Sierra.

A brief pursuit of the suspect ensued, and he crashed his vehicle in a ditch under Eastex Freeway at the RFD underpass, police said.

The suspect exited his vehicle and engaged officers with a firearm, according to authorities.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene. No officers were injured.