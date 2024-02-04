Beaumont Police say suspect killed after engaging with officers during family violence assault

Published 1:01 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

By PA News

A vehicle crashed in a ditch under Eastex Freeway at the RFD underpass.

At 7:05 a.m. Sunday, Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 3800 block of North Major Drive in reference to an aggravated family violence assault involving a gun.

As responding officers were arriving in the area, the department said they observed a suspect fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed in a silver GMC Sierra.

A brief pursuit of the suspect ensued, and he crashed his vehicle in a ditch under Eastex Freeway at the RFD underpass, police said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The suspect exited his vehicle and engaged officers with a firearm, according to authorities.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene. No officers were injured.

More News

Drug crimes lowlight list of recent indictments; see the names and charges

Port Arthur Jr. Bees keep rolling thanks to Town & County Ford donation

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 24-30

Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 22-28

Print Article