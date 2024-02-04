Beaumont Police say suspect killed after engaging with officers during family violence assault Published 1:01 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

At 7:05 a.m. Sunday, Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 3800 block of North Major Drive in reference to an aggravated family violence assault involving a gun.

As responding officers were arriving in the area, the department said they observed a suspect fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed in a silver GMC Sierra.

A brief pursuit of the suspect ensued, and he crashed his vehicle in a ditch under Eastex Freeway at the RFD underpass, police said.

The suspect exited his vehicle and engaged officers with a firearm, according to authorities.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene. No officers were injured.