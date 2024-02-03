Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 22-28
Published 10:22 am Saturday, February 3, 2024
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28:
- Victor Lescuer, 52, warrant other agency
- Cameron Gloston, 24, warrant other agency
- Dwayne Achee, 53, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Veronica Salazar, 33, warrant other agency
- Aaron Kavanaugh, 45, injury to an elderly individual, interfere with an emergency telephone call
- Krizia Miranda Santiago, 35, Nederland warrants
- Kevin Roebuck, 34, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28:
Jan. 22
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Atlanta.
- A runaway was reported in the 3031 block of 8th Street, Port Neches. The runaway was recovered.
- An assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Chicago.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Boston.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 400 block of Nederland Avenue.
Jan. 23
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 11th Street.
Jan. 24
- Assault by threat was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Found property was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
Jan. 25
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of FM 365.
- A detective assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 200 block of Twin City Highway.
Jan. 26
- A death was reported in the 800 block of South 7th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 600 block of Avenue E.
Jan. 27
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Gary.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for injury to an elderly individual and interference with an emergency telephone call in the 400 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of South 12th Street.
- A missing person was reported in the 600 block of S 5th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of South Twin City Highway.
Jan. 28
- A theft was reported in the 400 block of South Memorial Highway.