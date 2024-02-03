Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 22-28 Published 10:22 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28:

Victor Lescuer, 52, warrant other agency

Cameron Gloston, 24, warrant other agency

Dwayne Achee, 53, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Veronica Salazar, 33, warrant other agency

Aaron Kavanaugh, 45, injury to an elderly individual, interfere with an emergency telephone call

Krizia Miranda Santiago, 35, Nederland warrants

Kevin Roebuck, 34, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28:

Jan. 22

Assault -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Atlanta.

A runaway was reported in the 3031 block of 8th Street, Port Neches. The runaway was recovered.

An assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Chicago.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

An officer assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Boston.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 23

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 11th Street.

Jan. 24

Assault by threat was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.

Found property was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

Jan. 25

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of FM 365.

A detective assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 200 block of Twin City Highway.

Jan. 26

A death was reported in the 800 block of South 7th Street.

A theft was reported in the 600 block of Avenue E.

Jan. 27

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Gary.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for injury to an elderly individual and interference with an emergency telephone call in the 400 block of South 4 ½ Street.

Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of South 12th Street.

A missing person was reported in the 600 block of S 5th Street.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of South Twin City Highway.

Jan. 28