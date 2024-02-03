Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 22-28

Published 10:22 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28:

  • Victor Lescuer, 52, warrant other agency
  • Cameron Gloston, 24, warrant other agency
  • Dwayne Achee, 53, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
  • Veronica Salazar, 33, warrant other agency
  • Aaron Kavanaugh, 45, injury to an elderly individual, interfere with an emergency telephone call
  • Krizia Miranda Santiago, 35, Nederland warrants
  • Kevin Roebuck, 34, warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28:

Jan. 22

  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 100 block of Atlanta.
  • A runaway was reported in the 3031 block of 8th Street, Port Neches. The runaway was recovered.
  • An assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Chicago.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 23

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 400 block of North 11th Street.

Jan. 24

  • Assault by threat was reported in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Found property was reported in the 2800 block of Helena.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

Jan. 25

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3700 block of FM 365.
  • A detective assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 200 block of Twin City Highway.

Jan. 26

  • A death was reported in the 800 block of South 7th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 600 block of Avenue E.

Jan. 27

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 block of Gary.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for injury to an elderly individual and interference with an emergency telephone call in the 400 block of South 4 ½ Street.
  • Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 1000 block of South 12th Street.
  • A missing person was reported in the 600 block of S 5th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of South Twin City Highway.

Jan. 28

  • A theft was reported in the 400 block of South Memorial Highway.

