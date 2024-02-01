Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 22-28
Published 12:02 am Thursday, February 1, 2024
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28:
- Steve Piazza, Jr., 66, traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)
- Shannon Jones, 44, traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)
- Tiffany Stoever, 43, other agency warrant(s)
- Preston Cooley, 36, other agency warrant(s)
- Luis Martinez Aleman, 23, evading arrest/detention using a vehicle
- Helen Reyes, 44, failure to identify, defective equipment and other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28:
Jan. 22
- No reports.
Jan. 23
- No reports.
Jan. 24
- A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrants as well as other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.
Jan. 25
- A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) and a second person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Van.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of 10th Street.
- An officer investigated a report of damage to a vehicle in the 400 block of Mazur.
Jan. 26
- No reports.
Jan. 27
- A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle in the 700 block of Ridgewood.
Jan. 28
- A person was arrested for failure to identify, defective equipment and other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia and 12th Street.