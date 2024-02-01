Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 22-28

Published 12:02 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28:

  • Steve Piazza, Jr., 66, traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)
  • Shannon Jones, 44, traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)
  • Tiffany Stoever, 43, other agency warrant(s)
  • Preston Cooley, 36, other agency warrant(s)
  • Luis Martinez Aleman, 23, evading arrest/detention using a vehicle
  • Helen Reyes, 44, failure to identify, defective equipment and other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28:

Jan. 22

  • No reports.

Jan. 23

  • No reports.

Jan. 24

  • A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrants as well as other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Jan. 25

  • A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) and a second person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Van.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of 10th Street.
  • An officer investigated a report of damage to a vehicle in the 400 block of Mazur.

Jan. 26

  • No reports.

Jan. 27

  • A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle in the 700 block of Ridgewood.

Jan. 28

  • A person was arrested for failure to identify, defective equipment and other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia and 12th Street.

