Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Jan. 22-28 Published 12:02 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28:

Steve Piazza, Jr., 66, traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)

Shannon Jones, 44, traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)

Tiffany Stoever, 43, other agency warrant(s)

Preston Cooley, 36, other agency warrant(s)

Luis Martinez Aleman, 23, evading arrest/detention using a vehicle

Helen Reyes, 44, failure to identify, defective equipment and other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 22 to Jan. 28:

Jan. 22

No reports.

Jan. 23

No reports.

Jan. 24

A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrants as well as other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Jan. 25

A person was arrested for Port Neches traffic warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) and a second person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Van.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of 10th Street.

An officer investigated a report of damage to a vehicle in the 400 block of Mazur.

Jan. 26

No reports.

Jan. 27

A person was arrested for evading arrest/detention using a vehicle in the 700 block of Ridgewood.

Jan. 28