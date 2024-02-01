Port Arthur motorists along SH 73 can expect delays Friday

Published 4:50 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

By PA News

Port Arthur motorists along SH 73 can expect delays on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

On Friday, the inside lanes of SH 73 from U.S. 69 to 9th Avenue will be closed.

Lane closures begin at 9 a.m. and last until approximately 3 p.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

On Saturday, the westbound main lane at 9th Avenue will closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

On Monday, there will be a weather makeup day for Saturday if needed.

More News

City of Port Arthur responds to Acadian Ambulance’s announcement to pull local service

City of Nederland announces boil water notice following “mechanical issue”

BLACK HISTORY MONTH — Germain Jackson Eddie works to guide youth to path of success

Birthday party shooting erupts with shots fired inside and outside the home; 1 local man killed

Print Article