Port Arthur motorists along SH 73 can expect delays Friday Published 4:50 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

On Friday, the inside lanes of SH 73 from U.S. 69 to 9th Avenue will be closed.

Lane closures begin at 9 a.m. and last until approximately 3 p.m.

On Saturday, the westbound main lane at 9th Avenue will closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

On Monday, there will be a weather makeup day for Saturday if needed.