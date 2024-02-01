City of Nederland announces boil water notice following “mechanical issue” Published 6:39 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

NEDERLAND — Due to a mechanical issue overnight, the necessary treatment of the water was impeded.

The City of Nederland advises customers Thursday morning of the need to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the City will provide notice that the water is safe for consumption.

Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

The Water Treatment Plant staff is working to resolve the issue.

The water system will retain adequate pressure.

If you have questions concerning this matter, contact Water Plant Supervisor Michael Mitchell at 409-723-1540.

If a customer wishes to contact the TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.