Security camera alerts to alleged burglary in progress; Port Arthur man indicted Published 12:18 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

A Port Arthur man who was seen on a security camera at a building in Jefferson County told responding deputies he had permission to retrieve machinery from there before being arrested for burglary.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Dec. 5 to the 10000 block of Opal Street in reference to trespassing. The caller who alerted authorities said he saw a Harley Davidson motorcycle parked under a carport on the property on the security camera, adding no one had permission to be on the property.

Deputies spoke with a man identified as Charles Edward Comeaux, 48, who said he was there to retrieve a metal lathe and large table drill from out of a building on the property.

Comeaux reportedly told authorities he had permission from the owner and he had entered the building through a back door, opened the front garage door and was waiting on a friend with a trailer to load the machinery.

The caller told deputies he was the power of attorney over the property and all of its assets and did not give Comeaux permission to be on the property or take the machinery, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Comeaux was arrested for burglary of a building and brought to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Bond was set at $7,500 and Comeaux was released the next day.

Comeaux was indicted on the charge by a Jefferson County grand jury this week.