KATHIE'S KORNER — God is always more for 2024

Some events and products all around us are categorized at the top of any list as the best or more powerful.

For Example: Super Bowl (football), super heroes (comics), colossal drinks, giant sandwiches, sale of the year, graduation day, lots of degrees after a name and on and on.

These are sometimes exaggerations, embellishments and hooks to make us think we’re getting a fun, good deal. The truth is good packaging and advertising (some with music accompaniment) on TV and other media.

It convinces us to go ahead and splurge or believe the marketing will make the item or event look bright, right, impressive and useful for us.

My husband, legendary guitarist Mike Deasy, was part of the recording studios in Los Angeles and played his “pristine” guitar on many commercials: Barbie and other Mattel toys, beer and cartoons (Josie and the Pussycats), insurance, ESPN (Elvis song), Pepsi and more.

We know the impact the well-produced commercials have on the public and anyone who will listen.

I make my own choices depending on my interests (sports are right up there) and what works for me with products, not changing from time to time.

When I find something that works, I usually stick with it, not wasting time, energy and money “taking a chance” with something new.

Church is a good example of staying loyal and serving where you’re getting fed the Scriptures and a meaningful way to live and give.

My church (G.T.C.O.T.R.) serves our community with a food bank and life skill classes taught at different times, global efforts water wells, daily meals and schools for children in third world countries.

With God as your Leader and Heavenly Father, it’s always more and never runs out.

For example: Divine health, peace that passes understanding, love (God’s Love) never fails, eternal salvation and joy overflowing, wisdom given freely and on and on for a peace and confidence forever, amen.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.