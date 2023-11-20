UPDATE — 2 juveniles remain in Houston hospital following Port Arthur shooting Published 10:41 am Monday, November 20, 2023

Two juveniles remain in Texas Children’s Hospital and three have been released from a hospital following a shooting early Sunday.

Police do not believe the juveniles, described as 15 and 16 years old, were the intended targets in the shooting. The adults released from the hospital are ages 17, 18 and 18, according to police.

Loud, rapid gunfire was heard for several blocks around the area of the 4000 block of Griffing Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

As of Monday afternoon, the juveniles’ conditions were improving.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said detectives believe two shooters walked up to the house from the back yard and began firing at the house, injuring five people.

The shooting did not take place during a party, police said. It took place after a party.

Duriso said most of those injured in the shooting lived at the home.

The police chief said police are not 100 percent sure of a shooting motive but tentatively understand it was due to a social media dispute.

No arrests have been made, but police are working with two persons of interest.

Duriso said investigators believe the shooters knew whom they were after and targeted the house.

Those with information about the shooting can call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.