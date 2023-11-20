Lowest gas prices since 2021 Christmas in play Published 8:30 am Monday, November 20, 2023

As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in more than a year.

Patrick De Haan said it is reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy now counts more than 65,000 stations with a price of $2.99 per gallon or lower, while 11 states are seeing average prices below $3.

“In addition, we could see five more states join the sub-$3 club by Thanksgiving,” he said. “The fall in gas prices, largely seasonal due to weakening gasoline demand, could extend for another week or two, leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by Christmas.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.77/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 24.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.28 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.20/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.91/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today.

The national average is down 25.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $2.81/g, down 10.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.92/g.

San Antonio – $2.77/g, up 10.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.66/g.

Austin – $2.81/g, up 9.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.71/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

November 20, 2022: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

November 20, 2021: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 20, 2020: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 20, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 20, 2018: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 20, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

November 20, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

November 20, 2015: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)

November 20, 2014: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

November 20, 2013: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)