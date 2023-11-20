Local groups help provide Thanksgiving meals for single mothers in Port Arthur Published 4:15 pm Monday, November 20, 2023

When parents went to pick up their children from a Port Arthur daycare Monday, they were treated to a surprise — Thanksgiving meal baskets.

The baskets, courtesy of the Parlour on Procter Barbers & Grooming and Price PLLC Law Firm, were distributed to single mothers at Clean Caring Daycare on Procter Street.

The intent, according to Al Price Jr. of Prince Law Firm, is to alleviate the financial strain of providing a healthy meal during the holidays.

“To lift up, strengthen families, in particular single mothers, who carry so much of the burden,” Price said, adding they just wanted to do something to help.

Matthews Christian, who owns the daycare with wife Carolyn, said it felt wonderful to be part of the event. Price reached out to the Christians with the idea, and they thought it was wonderful.

The meal boxes were bought from Target and included a 10-pound turkey, potatoes, cranberry sauce stuffing, gravy, cream of mushroom soup and green beans. Price said a person saw him shopping for the meals and asked about it, then handed him money to help.

The giveaway was a collaboration between Price and the barbershop’s owners, Kris Hardie and Quenton Fontenot.

“Supporting single mothers, especially during the holidays, is not just an act of charity but a testament to our community’s strength and unity,” Price said. “These women are the backbone of our future, and it’s our duty to ensure they feel supported and cherished. When I saw the advertisements of Target offering these meals, I jumped in and grabbed enough to personally deliver to these families.”

The barbershop is located across the street from the daycare, and the sight of the women and children caught the eye of the owners, who wanted to help provide for the holidays.

“Neighbors helping neighbors is what builds a strong community. We see these hard working mothers every day, and this is our way of saying, ‘we see you, we appreciate you, and we’re here for you,” Hardie said in a news release.